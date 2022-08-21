Public Library of Enid and Garfield County

ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will be closed for remodeling from Aug. 29 through Sept. 5. New carpet will be installed on the second floor and back offices.

According to the city of Enid, community members will be able to contact the library during business hours for curbside service, including picking up reserved items.

Business hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

The library, 120 W. Maine, also will be closed Sept. 5 for the Labor Day holiday.

Library staff can be reached by phone at (580) 234-6313, through the chat feature at https://enid.biblionix.com/catalog and through social media.

Free Wi-Fi still will be accessible from the library’s lawn and parking lot.

