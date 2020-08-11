The sidewalk on the east side of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will be will be closed beginning Thursday for brick wall repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Enid News & Eagle
ENID - Betty Lou Graham, 88 years, of Enid, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID - Evelyn F. Wells, age 90, of Enid, passed away August 9, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday at the Enid Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID - Funeral Service will be 10:00 am, Thursday, August 13, 2020, Stittsworth Memory Chapel, Pastor Steve Meier officiating. Burial will follow at Enid Cemetery under the guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
