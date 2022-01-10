Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host a lunch-and-learn program about developing a positive attitude at noon Thursday, Jan. 13.
A positive attitude can affect one’s overall happiness, health and well-being. Those attending can learn more in the program led by OSU Extension Educator Joy Rhodes. Lunch will be provided. Reservations need to be made to mholmes@enid.org or by calling (580) 234-6313.
This program is part of a yearlong health literacy campaign sponsored by Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act.
For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org. The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
