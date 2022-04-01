Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is celebrating National Poetry Month in April by taking poetry submissions.
Community members of all ages are invited to share a poem. All submissions will be published in a bound book, and each contributor will receive a free copy of the book.
Anyone may participate, and poems must be original works.
Age categories are ages 8 and under, 9-13, 14-18 and 19 and up.
Poems must be submitted by April 30.
Submit poems to mholmes@enid.org or drop them off at the first-floor service desk. Please be sure to include your name, age category and contact information. By submitting poems, community members are granting the library publishing rights. Each poet will retain the copyright to their work.
For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/submit-poetry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.