ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has received a $3,236 federal grant to provide health and wellness programming to the local community.
The project is funded through Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from Institute of Museum and Library Services, through the Library Services and Technology Act.
A variety of health literacy classes for all ages will begin in September and run through the spring 2022.
“When we think of literacy, we often think of reading,” said Theri Ray, library deputy director. “However, literacy is about being knowledgeable in a specific area. Health literacy is having the information and tools to make decisions related to things that affect your health. When we have the information about what promotes health, we can make decisions that promote our own health and the health of our families.”
Classes will include healthy cooking and food prep, tai chi and yoga, a Walk with Ease program and a small space garden project. Instructors from Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative and Garfield County Extension Center will help lead some of the classes.
“These programs are going to be fun, empowering, uplifting and informative,” Ray said. “Learning more about healthy choices can help enrich the lives of everyone in our community. We are very excited about all the great health building programs we are planning for the next year.”
