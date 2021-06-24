I remember picking out my first best friend necklace. I gave away one-half that read “best” and kept the other side that read “friend.”
In my first article, I mentioned the stories of the Enid Public Library, and a big part of our story are the Friends of the Enid Public Library. Every October, there’s even a national week-long celebration for Friends groups across the country, and it’s because of how much they do for the library.
Who are Friends? They’re a group of library supporters and advocates who volunteer hours, help fundraise, sponsor activities and purchase items for the library.
Library fun fact: our Friends have been around since March 1938! Mrs. R.G. (Amy) Carl organized the group to bring awareness to the library services of what was then the Enid Carnegie Library.
This tradition and community involvement continues until this day!
You might be familiar with our bi-annual book sales. Before COVID, we had them every March and October. You could walk away with a mystery book box or fill a Friends bag on a Saturday with as many books as you could carry inside for $5.
(I and another librarian walked away with a genre book box one year, and until this day, it’s still one of my favorite book sale finds).
The library has since opened up book donations again, and you’ll notice pop-up book sales as well as our year-round book sale in the library lobby.
Friends have also sponsored library lawn clean-up days and chili cook-offs. They purchased materials for the Little Free Library built at the Cleveland Trailhead. Most recently, the Friends donated a new United States flag, a new Oklahoma flag and a new light for the flag pole on the east lawn.
And chances are that if you’ve visited the library, the lighted floor globe has caught your attention. So many people over the years have pointed out Enid, Oklahoma, on the map that the spot is forever marked with our imprint.
The Friends played an important part in its donation in 2012 alongside the support of OG&E Energy Corp, AdvancePierre Foods, Continental Resources, Wymer Brownlee, Groendyke Transport and Dillingham Insurance.
We couldn’t do what we do without our Friends!
Want to get involved? Whether that’s organizing book sale items, helping plan fundraisers or volunteering in our Pollinator Garden, we’d love to have you join us!
What do you have to do? Drop by the library and ask for an application. Annual dues are $10 for individuals, but there’s also a newly introduced business option. Applications and a Friends brochure are also available on our website at enid.okpls.org/friends.
The Friends meet every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. Be sure to stop by and find out what the Friends are all about!
Malan is communication specialist for the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
