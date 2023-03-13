ENID, Okla. — The local library board met Monday, March 13, 2023, discussing agenda items and approving an exhibit request from a community member.
During the regular meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s Board of Directors reviewed the collection development process.
At the Jan. 11 regular meeting, three board members, Ruth Ann Miles, Susie Hinkle and Kitty Herbel, were selected to be “library board advisers,” who are available to consult with the library director on the selection of new, replaced or donated materials; displays within the library; and programs of the library.
The decision as to new materials, displays and programs will remain the library director’s, but in the event of an appeal by an adviser, the material will not be purchased in the case of new or replacement materials; circulated in the case of donated material; scheduled in the case of library programs; or displayed in the case of library displays, but will be appealed before the library board.
Margo Holmes, program and development coordinator for the library, brought up some issues she was having with this process, one of which was about not getting responses from two of the three advisers after sending a list of books to all of them and the other regarding advisers denying books.
After Holmes’ comment, board members then clarified that advisers would only respond if they have any objections to any of the material on the list.
“Then we start to wonder, ‘How long do we wait?’” Theri Ray, library director, said.
Ray also asked that “challenge forms” be filled out for any objections to material and for specific reasons in objecting.
Five books in total have been denied, Ray said.
“It sounds like there’s a process error, and we just need to work together and figure out a process,” board member Steven Rutledge said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, board members discussed the new assessment criteria for the teen collection. Materials rated 16+ have been moved to the adult section.
Ray said the library has started using official reviews of books from Common Sense Media, and if a book isn’t listed there, then librarians refer to other things like Kirkus Reviews.
Public commenter NeAnne Clinton spoke about some of the fiction books and graphic novels moved from the library's young adult section to the adult section.
“But that doesn’t mean that access by minor children is disrupted,” Clinton said. “Minor children still have access to these books. They can walk up the stairs, grab the book off the shelf, take it down to the library desk and check it out, with nobody interfering with that.”
Ray said board members could explore a policy that requires minors to have a distinguishable youth library card.
“It looks exactly the same (as an adult library card). The difference is a youth can’t sign up for their own card, so it’s listed as a youth card,” she said. “I don’t know if there’s a way in our Biblionix to restrict what you can check out.”
Holmes said children 12 years old and younger are not allowed in the adult section without a parent present and that if they are older than 12, they’re usually with a parent.
Ray said although there are some books in the adult section some parents may not approve of, "there are plenty of books ... that are not inappropriate for children."
"Part of the reason that we don't make a whole lot of distinction like that is because, if you're 16, and you need to come to the library and do a report on past presidents, you probably don't want to use the books in the juvenile section. We want you to have a little bit more in-depth," Ray said. "Those biographies are upstairs in the adult section."
During the meeting, board members also approved an exhibit request from Margaret Moss. The exhibit, which will run from April 12 to May 12, will feature art created by elementary students from Enid Public Schools.
Artwork created by fifth-graders will be about “April Showers Bring May Flowers,” and the third-graders’ art will be about Mother’s Day.
Three other community members spoke during the public comment portion, expressing their support for library staff members and opposing “censorship” and book-banning.
“We need to take the rhetoric down a few notches. We need to stop maligning the LBGTQ community,” said Nancy Presnall. “Basically, we just need to support our library staff and appreciate them as the professionals they are and let them do their job.”
The entire meeting was live-streamed and can be watched by visiting “Public Library of Enid & Garfield County” on Facebook.
