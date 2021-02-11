Enid News & Eagle
LGE Class XXX is sponsoring in the fourth annual benefit LGE Golf Tournament on April 23 at Pheasant Run Golf Course.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor should submit their sign-ups or reservations by Feb. 28 by contacting Trent Misak, Class XXX sponsorship sub-committee chair, at trent@growenid.com or (580) 741-1047.
LGE Class XXX also is offering online sign-up forms for sponsorships and teams at https://www.leadershipgreaterenid.com/programs.
Payment must be included with sponsorship form and sign-ups or sent upon submission. Make checks out to “Leadership Greater Enid.” Email the completed form to Trent Misak, trent@growenid.com or mail form and check to 114 S. Independence, Enid OK 73701.
