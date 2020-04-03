It’s a start to April like no other market watchers. Regardless of how much you’ve seen in your life young or old, these are unprecedented times unlike any others.
We will get through this, but the next couple of weeks likely are going to be tougher than it has been, with tighter restrictions on what was “normal” life. There are now more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 globally with nearly 60,000 deaths and 230,000 recoveries, which likely is more with testing still limited. As of Friday, about 90% of the American population in 41 states had stay-at-home orders. While this has yet to reach Oklahoma on a statewide basis, several cities and counties have been ordered to do so and Gov. Kevin Stitt this week did close non-essential businesses for all 77 counties across our great state. A once distant problem is now on our doorstep and becomes more real by the day.
Jobless claims this week soared to 6.1 million versus just 3.3 million expected and 3.1 million the week before. I expect this number to reach double digits in total, but also in percentage with some analyst talking 30% of the U.S. workforce could end up unemployed. It is thought that current unemployment levels are already at 13% and rising at a rate unseen in American history. The $350 billion Federal Paycheck Protection Program launched this week with the first applications accepted on Friday, will provide some backstop, but still could be a week or two away before money gets to where it is needed most. From personal experience, the process was off to a rocky start with several revisions to the applications as the week progressed and local banks as confused as business owners by the terms and how to compile data. Several larger banks, including JP Morgan, said they would not be ready to handle the volume of applications. Another concern among the business community was funding availability that created an overload to the system, with some level of calm returning Friday when the U.S. Treasury reported that they would not run out of money.
Farm operations with employees can apply for the payroll coverage. My advice is to first talk with your bank to ensure they are a preferred SBA lender, get the application and their particular format to calculate loan qualifications, and then get with your accountant to get your numbers on payroll.
Now to the markets. It was another roller-coaster week in the cattle market, with all downside gaps filled by Thursday in a limit down trade on expanded $6.75 per cwt levels after a $4.50 limit down Wednesday. Friday’s trade started off making a quick new low before a strong head fake rally that turned mid-session to make another new low closing at $108.25 on the May contract, right at the recent low from March 18. These levels were last seen in the fall of 2010. Cash feeder cattle traded this week below $1, while we heard of some fats trading around $1.05 with limited bids. We’re expecting even fewer packer bids this next week. JBS announced a two-week closure of their Pennsylvania packing plant this week with kill capacity of 2,500 head per day, and we probably should brace for more such announcements. Sanderson recently reported a case in one of their poultry facilities and took extra measures but did not shutter the facility. Meanwhile, packers continue to make significant margins amid supply chain disruptions, read higher prices on the retail side and plenty of cattle that are getting heavier.
The panic buying at supermarkets has subsided quickly from a week before, and we’ve seen this reflected in cash prices. Packer cows for hamburger have, however, remained at decent levels. As job concerns persist, I am increasingly concerned about beef demand. The quicker this is all over, the less material demand destruction. However, another month and psychology could change. Stay focused, active and optimistic.
The USDA released the usually highly anticipated Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks report this Tuesday. However, with plenty of outside headlines, it was less impactful. The main surprise was the increase in U.S. corn acres to nearly 97.0 million acres from 94.3 million expected and 89.7 million acres last year. U.S. corn stocks, however, did come in lower than expected at 7.95 billion bushels versus more than 8.13 billion. As the global oil and ego crisis continues, combined with a freefall in gasoline demand that has reached its lowest level since 1994 and pressure on the ethanol industry, so too does 40% of U.S. corn demand come into question. This week, weekly ethanol production plummeted to the lowest level since September 2013 ,while stocks soared to an all-time record. Corn futures have unsurprisingly been under immense pressure with December new crop hovering around the $3.50 level. China stepped in this week as a buyer of new crop corn. At this stage, we’re going to need meaningfully higher oil prices or weather-related planting delays to find support.
President Trump this week excited the oil market announcing a potential deal with Russia and the Saudi’s to cut production. Oil surged over 20% on the news, but the market will need more confirmation before holding any significant gain. However, I do like oil over the long term and have been positioning clients on the upside. Call if you have interest.
The wheat market finished the week on a stronger note after another selloff after trading above the $5 level on July new crop. We have been adding protection above that level to get started protecting an uncertain demand outlook. Egypt was back tendering this week only to cancel before actual bidding started. The freeze on Friday and Saturday across Oklahoma, Kansas and neighboring states may have an impact on earlier varieties. A mild winter with plenty of heat and precipitation lately has advanced the growth stage of wheat. The crop indeed looks good, which is another reason to consider protecting this crop on rallies. Wheat planted acres came in fewer than expected in Tuesday’s report, which also should add firmness. Russia also announced an export quota, but the levels are not restrictive as yet. July KC new crop wheat settled Friday near $4.80. Soybeans have had a more favorable outlook lately with China demand returning on positive crush margins. USDA’s planted acre number at 83.51 million acres came in 1.3 million under expectations, but higher versus last year’s 76.1 million acres. U.S. soybean stocks came in about as expected, though quite a bit below last year. South America harvest is underway and while there are some issues, supply will not be a concern at current global demand prospects. Look to next Thursday’s monthly USDA reports to gauge expectations for U.S. soybean exports and ethanol demand for the corn balance tables.
As always, call (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start, and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week ahead.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.