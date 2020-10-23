Leonardo's Children's Museum will present its first ever HallowLeo's, a family focused Halloween celebration, this year.
The event will be indoors at Leonardo's, noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Members will get in free, and non-members will pay regular admission.
One exhibit available will be the special "Skins and Skulls" exhibit.
"The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is working with us to allow us to have this unique, educational presentation on Halloween Day at the museum," said Heather Newman, Leonardo's director of museum operations and Critter Clubhouse director. "It focuses on native animals to Oklahoma, and attendees will learn about identifying skins and skulls of local creatures."
Another special activity will be wooden pumpkins.
"We try to have this activity annually so a family can build a collection of safe, non-perishable pieces of pumpkin artwork. As the children grow, you can see how they change," said Tracy Bittle, executive director.
Leonardo's also will offer costume parades, family fun packs available to win, and all children will receive a gift before leaving the event.
Also on Oct. 31, will be the last chance to participate in the Community Artwork project. Leonardo's guests are recreating "The Great Wave Off Kanagawa," by Japanese artist Hokusai. All participants will make small renderings that are placed together for the final project.
