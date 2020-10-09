Leonardo's plans Fall Festival activities

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum will have its annual Fall Festival next week.
The event will be noon to 7 p.m. each day Oct. 14-17. Social distancing and masks are requested. All staff members wear masks and are trained in exhibit sanitizing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the regularly available activities, there will be a host of other seasonal things for families to do.
"This event is occurring thanks to a sponsorship by Hunter Property Management to help control expenses. Historically, there are special prices for events like this, but not this year," Tracy Bittle, executive director said. “Members will get in free as a gesture of thanks for staying with us through the pandemic shutdown. Non-members will simply pay regular admission prices.”
During fall break, parents are looking for entertainment for their children and opportunities to make memories, Bittle said. Costumes are welcome, and there will be a sensory grain bin and tractors for children to ride outside Adventure Quest, and parents will have opportunities to take photos.
Inside at the Tinkering Exhibit, children can create wooden crafts and decorate them, including hedgehogs and candy corn.
Daily from noon to 3 p.m., Leonardo’s is providing Styrofoam pumpkins, thanks to Hunter Property Management, for children to decorate and take home.
Guests also are asked to help make a community art production. Leonardo’s families are working together over Fall Festival to collaborate in one large piece of artwork that is comprised of many smaller pieces.
"Following this event these pieces will be on display demonstrating a beautiful piece of well-known art, 'The Great Wave Off Kanagawa' by the Japanese artist Hokussai," Bittle said. "We cannot wait to see how this turns out. The more guests that help us, the better this should turn out."
Leonardo’s also is holding a membership drive. Memberships purchased during Fall Festival will receive a 20% discount. Customers must purchase the full year membership, Bittle said, and a 20% discount will be given on all membership packages. If guests choose the monthly bank draft payment method, the activation fee will be waived during Fall Festival. For more information, go to www.leonardos.org or follow Leonardo's on social media.
