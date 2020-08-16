Leonardo’s Children’s Museum will offer new, later hours beginning Tuesday, to allow families to use the museum more after school and work.
In response to members’ requests and general attendance trends, Leonardo’s will be open to members and guests from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, to “allow for families to play and learn together after school and during the evenings,” according to a press release.
Tracy Bittle, executive director at Leonardo’s, said she’s hopeful the community will increase visits and host their birthday parties at the “one-of-a-kind, hands-on children’s museum.”
“With this change in hours more birthday parties can be held after school on weekdays,” Bittle said.
With more than 96,000 square feet of exhibits and play space, Bittle said Leonardo’s has plenty of room for social distancing.
She said museum staff are following CDC guidelines “to the finest detail to keep guests safe from COVID-19.”
Leonardo’s now also offers field trips for groups of 60 or more to have the entire museum to themselves, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, Tuesday through Saturday.
“These groups receive the special, discounted group price of admission and can enjoy being the only guests at our facility,” Bittle said. “Adventure Quest, our outdoor playground, is available from noon to 1 p.m. solely for that field trip as well.”
Before COVID-19, Bittle said the museum might have up to four different schools on a field trip at one time. By making the field trips exclusive, she said students experience decreased opportunity for exposure.
The museum and Adventure Quest are closed on Sundays and Mondays for deep sanitizing and maintenance procedures.
For more information visit www.leonardos.org.
