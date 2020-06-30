Leonardo's Children's Museum was closed Tuesday afternoon due to air conditioning issues.
Camp and Adventure Quest will remain open.
Repairs are scheduled, and the museum should be back open Wednesday, said Tracy Bittle, executive director.
"This is simply a safety measure for out little visitors," Bittle said. "Guests are welcome to come play in the water table at Adventure Quest. The Education Annex is nice and cool, so campers are busy with science experiments."
For questions or to confirm reopening, keep an eye on Leonardo's Children's Museum social media pages, visit www.leonardos.org or call at (580) 233-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.