Leonardo's Children's Museum and Adventure Quest will be open on Memorial Day.
"We are open and ready to serve families," Executive Director Tracey Bittle said. "There are COVID-19 prevention procedures in place but there is still lots of family fun to be had in a safe, quality environment."
As our nation pauses to honor fallen military personnel, Bittle said Leonardo's is happy to provide family services. After the unprecedented public health crisis of COVID-19, she said it is also very important the families have the opportunity to enjoy time together in a one-of-a-kind, educational children's museum.
"We are so grateful for our military and proud that Enid has Vance Air Force Base," Bittle said."These heroes protect us, and they gave it all for our country and our safety."
Leonardo's Board of Directors and staff have reopened the museum following strict Centers for Disease Control recommendations to deter the spread of COVID-19. Slight adaptations of the exhibits have been done to allow for more social distancing. Intense sanitizing procedures are in place by extra staff.
"However, there is no doubt that guests can still experience a wonderful time and learn together," Bittle said.
Admittance is limited to 150 persons to allow plenty of play space for each guest and signs are in place to guide activities while following the guidelines of the CDC. Staff are wearing masks and washing hands a minimum of every 30 to 45 minutes.
"There was a lot of research and effort put into getting the museum ready for reopening, post COVID-19," Bittle said. "But, I am confident we are ready. And with summer camp beginning June 1, we are sing everything we learned to get the Education Annex ready in the same manner."
Leonardo's is located at Maple and 2nd. Call (580) 233-2787 or visit www.leonardos.org for further information.
