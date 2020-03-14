ENID, Okla. — Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is temporarily closing starting Sunday, March 15, 2020, in response to the “rapidly spreading public health emergency” stemming from the coronavirus. Spring Break Camps, which had been slated this week, have been canceled.
“I am heartbroken to not be able to have camp and welcome guests during our historically most attended week of the year,” Tracy Bittle, executive director of the museum, said. “Safety is our number one core value, and we have no other choice. Now I pray it is only for two weeks that we must remain closed.”
Bittle said it is the museum’s “small part to slow the progression” of COVID-19, which has be deemed a global pandemic.
“The Leonardo’s family (members, guests, friends and families) and their safety is top priority for the organization and its leadership,” according to a press release from Leonardo’s on Saturday. “This is not a decision made lightly and will have very long-term implications.
“We believe this will allow us to continue to safely enrich and inspire the young minds of our future for many generations to come.”
There have been no know cases of COVID-19 connected to Leonardo’s, Bittle said, and the state health department said Friday there are no know positive test results from Northwest Oklahoma. There still are 37 tests pending with the state health department. The state has one case positively confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, and three presumptive positive cases that have not been confirmed by the CDC. There have been 36 negative tests completed, according to the state health department.
Bittle asked those who had scheduled events at Leonardo’s to be patient, as officials will be reaching out to them about their individual plans.
Bittle said further announcements will be made at the museum’s website, https://www.leonardos.org/, and its social media websites. Those needing further information can call (580) 233-2787.
