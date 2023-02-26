Legalization of recreational marijuana to appear on ballots

ENID, Okla. — In less than two weeks, Oklahomans will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

State Question 820, a measure that will appear on ballots statewide in the March 7, 2023, special election, would allow people 21 years old and older to use marijuana recreationally.

It also would establish a 15% excise tax on recreational marijuana use sales; sets quantity limits, safety standards, restrictions and penalties for violations; and requires re-sentencing, reversing, modifying and expunging certain prior marijuana-related judgments and sentences unless an unreasonable risk to a person can be proved.

If passed — which would be about five years after medical marijuana was approved in Oklahoma — the “Adult Use Marijuana Regulation Act” (AUMRA) would be created.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority would have the power to license and regulate the cultivation, processing, manufacture, testing, transport, delivery and sale of marijuana in the state by adult use licensees and to administer and enforce the AUMRA.

OMMA would have to, no later than 90 days after the effective date of the measure, promulgate rules and issue regulations necessary for its implementation and enforcement, including 19 listed in the AUMRA.

Local law enforcement agencies are against the measure.

“I’m going to have to give it a hard, ‘No,’” said Sheriff Cory Rink, adding that he’s not against marijuana being used in medical situations but is against recreational use.

And Enid Police Department Capt. Tim Jacobi and Sgt. Matthew Hainley are in opposition, too.

“Primarily because I think it would further enable the overuse of marijuana, which leads to different issues — particularly related to public safety and motor vehicle operations,” Jacobi said.

“(Driving under the influence) being a big concern,” Hainley added. “Even with medical marijuana, we saw an increase in the public perspective that, ‘It’s prescribed, so it’s OK for me to drive,’ without the realization that it’s an impairing drug.”

Brandy Frisbee, co-owner of Natural Remedies, said although she understands the opposition, she is in favor of SQ 820.

Voters weigh pros, cons of legalizing recreational marijuana Low-level marijuana offenses would cease to be criminal offenses, and SQ 820 would allow for a simple and affordable expungement process for thousands of Oklahomans who have low-level marijuana convictions.

Frisbee said legalizing recreational use of marijuana would make it easier to access for medical reasons, adding that she’s hearing excitement from people who shop only on the non-THC side of the business.

“I have many patients who absolutely do not want to register with any entity in order to buy marijuana legally, so that’s the biggest reason I am for this — so they can have access to it without registering with an entity to be able to purchase it,” she said.

She said sales at dispensaries will increase, and she hopes overall that people are open-minded about marijuana.

“I don’t mind people who are not pro-marijuana. I have a problem with people who are so closed-minded that they won’t consider that marijuana could be a positive thing,” Frisbee said. “I absolutely love that anybody over the age of 21 could have access to it without having to jump through any hoops.”

Local District Attorney Mike Fields said he’s not in favor of the measure, saying that from a public policy and public safety standpoint, it’s “not wise.”

Fields added that State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana, was “poorly written and implemented” and has created problems like illegal growing operations, “a thriving black market and the presence of organized crime.”

“I actually see State Question 820 doubling down on all of those problems,” he said. “So at a time when we’re just now starting to get a little bit — and I stress a little bit — of a handle on the implications of SQ 788, we’re going to open the floodgates even wider with recreational marijuana?”

In August of 2022, a two-year moratorium was imposed so that no new medical marijuana grower, processing and dispensary licenses would be issued by OMMA, as a way to deal with a backlog of work and get current businesses in compliance.

As of Feb. 8, 2023, there were 11,974 commercial licenses, with 7,078 of them being growers and 2,877 being dispensaries. There were 369,486 patient licenses.

In Garfield County, there are 81 total businesses, with 46 growers, 25 dispensaries and 10 processors.

Frisbee said she’s glad the moratorium is in place and hopes to see OMMA catch up in the two-year period.

“You have to be in business prior to being able to go recreational, which means those of us who are doing things right are going to be able to do that for you,” she said. “(SQ) 820 is in no way going to change the place that the market is in right now. … We need to remove a lot of the businesses that are pretending to be legitimate in this industry.”

Under the influence

Laws already in place for certain things, including smoking or vaping in a public place and possessing marijuana in certain places, would not be affected by the AUMRA.

Individuals would still not be able to operate motorized forms of transport, like vehicles, while under the influence of marijuana, nor would they be able to consume marijuana if the same motorized forms of transport are being operated.

Hainley said the current protocol when marijuana is smelled during a traffic stop is to ask for a medical marijuana ID card. If the person does not have one, or doesn’t have it with them, then a citation is issued.

When investigating a possible DUI, Hainley said standardized, systematic field-sobriety tests are conducted.

“We don’t call the drug. We call whether or not a person, based on the clues we’re seeing during these standardized tests taught nationwide, … is under the influence of a drug and is not safely able to operate a motor vehicle,” Hainley said.

“We’re not really expending much resources in the Enid Police Department chasing marijuana crimes as it is,” Jacobi added. “(The act) wouldn’t really change anything for us because we already don’t devote much, if any, resources to fighting marijuana because they essentially legalized it with medical marijuana.”

No conduct permitted by the AUMRA would constitute the basis for detention, search or arrest.

Unless law enforcement is investigating a potential DUI, then the odor of and possession of marijuana, and of multiple containers of marijuana, without evidence of quantity more than the legal amount would not constitute suspicion of a crime.

Marijuana, marijuana products and marijuana-infused products would not be contraband nor subject to seizure.

Sheriff Rink said when he read that, he was concerned.

“We are not taking people to jail for having a little bit or marijuana. We don’t care about that little bit of marijuana,” he said. “We care about what is with that marijuana — fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine or whatever it may be. … If they’re packing those with marijuana, because I can’t search a vehicle and detain someone based on the odor of marijuana, it will make it so much harder for us to enforce the laws.”

Anybody who doesn’t follow the laws that would be set in place by the AUMRA could face fines, forfeiture of the marijuana and/or drug education or counseling.

A huge step for Oklahoma

The AUMRA also includes criminal justice reform measures.

Anybody serving a sentence for a conviction who wouldn’t have been guilty of an offense or would’ve been guilty of a lesser offense under the AUMRA, could file a petition for re-sentencing, reversal of the conviction and dismissal of the case or modification of judgment and sentence to request resentencing, modification or reversal.

Frisbee, the co-owner of Natural Remedies, said this section of SQ 820 is one of her favorite parts about the measure.

“The re-sentencing and reversals of the sentences is incredible, and it’s a huge step for Oklahoma to even put that in a bill anyway,” she said.

The State could oppose the petition or allege that granting the petition would pose an unreasonable risk of danger to an identifiable individual’s safety. In this event, petitioners would be entitled to a hearing.

Some of the things the local DA said he’s heard from SQ820 supporters about this section are “disingenuous.”

“They say that it does away with harsh sentences for marijuana possession — that was taken care of several years ago,” Fields said. “(SQ) 788 rolled all that back and made possession of heroin and methamphetamine and all sorts of awful drugs a misdemeanor and legalized marijuana for those that hold a medical card, so to say that people face harsh consequences for possession of marijuana is simply untrue. …

“My counter to the proponents’ claims that we need recreational marijuana to deal with past marijuana convictions — I don’t see how those two are tied to each other,” he said. “If we want to have a public policy debate about what to do with prior marijuana convictions, then let’s have that conversation. Why does it need to be tied to possession of marijuana?”

To read SQ 820, visit https://sos.ok.gov/documents/questions/820.pdf. Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 2 and 3, and polls on March 7 will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.