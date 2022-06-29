ENID, Okla. — Leadership Greater Enid is looking for its next class of leaders for the community.
The group is accepting applications for LGE Class 32, which are due by 5 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022.
Leadership Greater Enid works to inspire today’s leaders for tomorrow while preparing tomorrow’s leaders for today, according to a press release. The group has a mission as to foster civic engagement, build professional relationships and engage leaders to inspire a collective purpose in the community.
The LGE program seeks Enid area residents who have an interest in local issues and seeks to challenge and educate them through a seres of issue-oriented forums and experiences. The program was established in 1990 to promote the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership.
The program consists of a mandatory, two-day orientation and team building retreat, seven-day sessions, an overnight state government visit and an evening graduation ceremony. Class members will be required to serve ex officio on a board of their choice during the year of the program and complete a class community service project.
Leadership Greater Enid is open to residents in the Enid area. A maximum of 20 participants will be selected on ability, demonstrated interest in their community and insight for effective leadership.
Applications are available via email from leadershipgreaterenid@gmail.com or are online at www.leadershipgreaterenid.com. For information about the program and membership applications email leadershipgreaterenid@gmail.com.
