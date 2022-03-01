Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, all Republicans, panned President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas said Biden and his policies have left the country worse off than it was before he took office.
“Tonight, President Biden delivered his State of the Union address,” Lucas said in remarks emailed Tuesday. “Just like in his speech last year marking his first 100 days, President Biden spoke at length about his leadership, and of policies and actions that were supposed to put our country on the right path. But as a nation, Americans seem to disagree, and it’s clear that, under his leadership, the state of our union is not as strong as President Biden would want us to believe.”
In particular, Lucas singled out the nation’s high inflation rate.
“Across the United States, millions of hard-working families are feeling the pinch of inflation — inflationary pressures not felt since the late 1970s and early 1980s during the Carter administration,” Lucas said. “In January, inflation accelerated 7.5%, soaring at the highest levels in 40 years. While President Biden took credit for a robust economic recovery, the American people seem to feel and think otherwise.”
Lucas also touched on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Across the globe, the United States and Western allies are facing growing threats from authoritarians from the likes of Russia, China, and others,” he said. “At this very moment, the world is watching in real-time Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s premediated invasion of its sovereign neighbor is spilling blood into the streets of Ukraine and is wreaking havoc across Europe and the rest of the world.
“On foreign affairs, in particular with Ukraine, I am sincerely rooting for President Biden’s and Congress’ success. We need steady, clear leadership to help guide the West as we all continue to support Ukraine and deter Vladimir Putin from continuing his aggression.”
Lucas also said the United States must increase its spending in basic research, science and innovation to counter threats from China and Russia.
“We must scale-up America’s research and development capabilities over the next decade, ensuring the Chinese Communist Party does not achieve its goal of overtaking the U.S. in science and technology, giving them a dangerous economic and national security advantage,” he said. “America’s scientific and technological superiority has never been more important than it is right now. We will find ourselves in a dangerous place if we don’t invest in basic research and act quickly to address our shortage of semiconductor chips. While I’m glad the president recognizes this need, his remarks tonight were just that — remarks. Democrats have been saying for months now that the CHIPS Act and research and development funding are priorities, but we’ve yet to see any real action.”
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe echoed Lucas’ thoughts.
“The speech we heard from President Biden tonight was just that — talk,” Inhofe said. “I am incredibly disappointed in this administration’s continued harm of Oklahomans and America. It is clear that under President Biden, the state of our union is not as strong as it should be.”
Inhofe also blasted Biden over his foreign policy.
“President Biden’s foreign policy and national security strategy are making our country less safe, failing to secure U.S. interests, and weakening our reputation around the world,” he said. “In the last year alone, we have witnessed two of the greatest national defense blunders in my lifetime. For months, we watched Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine — it was plain as day that Putin intended to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty, and this administration wasn’t ready. The only real action taken by the Biden administration came much too late. His deterrence strategy failed, unfortunately for the millions of Ukrainians now fighting for their country and lives. Putin is going to great lengths to get what he wants, and we can no longer afford to drag our feet in acting to support Ukraine. Congress must provide additional aid to help now, because the administration won’t.”
Inhofe also attacked Biden’s domestic policies.
“Oklahomans and Americans are paying the price — the average family will lose thousands of dollars in buying power this year,” he said. “Everyday necessities like food and gas should not cost a small fortune. Gas at the pump is near an 8-year high with prices only expected to rise in the months ahead.
“This administration has lost sight of what is important to the people of this nation, but I have not. While the Biden administration is working against Oklahomans and America, I will continue to fight for policies and initiatives that improve our national security and provide real relief to families.”
Leadership of the Democratic Party of Garfield County came away from Biden’s address with a more optimistic viewpoint than Oklahoma’s all-GOP congressional delegation.
County party chair Nancy Presnall praised Biden’s message of unity, as well as his Democratic agenda “from beginning to end.”
Presnall said Biden’s message in support of Ukraine and his airspace ban against Russian aircraft were both needed.
“I think this is the first State of the Union speech I’ve heard in maybe a decade where it looked like the whole room was in agreement about something,” she said Tuesday night.
She also said she hoped people would pay attention to the 6.5 million new jobs created last month, as well as the 6.7% growth rate, as inflation rates continued to skyrocket.
“I know we’ve got inflation, and it’s really bad, but there’s more to the economy than inflation,” Presnall said. “I would like those figures to get as much attention as inflation.”
Biden’s comments on recent COVID-19 developments also gave the party chair a cause for hope.
“For the most part, I think a lot of the controversy will die down,” Presnall said. “That will make a change in Enid.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its indoor masking guidelines, Biden said. Those who test positive for COVID soon would be able to receive antiviral pills for free at pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Kroger.
Americans also can order more at-home COVID tests from the federal government beginning next week.
The administration also will be working with Pfizer to deliver 1 million courses of its oral drug, Paxlovid, later this month.
The head of the Garfield County Republican Party declined to comment on Biden’s second State of the Union address Tuesday. Party chair Tiffany Haworth said she was focusing instead on the local party’s event Saturday at the Garfield County Fairgrounds for voters to meet the state’s myriad primary candidates.
