Larry’s Home Oxygen has teamed up with other local companies and will host a drawing May 15 for health care workers.
“To express our appreciation for these everyday frontline heroes from Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, we have accumulated numerous gifts to be given away,” said Shannon Kirkhart, of Larry’s Home Oxygen. “The donations that we have obtained are aimed solely for the health care individual, they have worked countless hours and deserve to be rewarded. Each health care employee is putting themselves in the path of this virus. Everyone who supports patient care are rising to the occasion and caring for our most vulnerable population.”
The drawing is a way to health care workers back for their work. Entries were done automatically, Kirkhart said, and 21 prizes will be awarded.
“We empathize with all of you during this pandemic, knowing the days have been physically exhausting plus emotionally draining,” Kirkhart said. “Right now, our health care workers are on the front lines of battling the novel COVID-19 that is spreading rapidly throughout our cities, states and nation. Thank you from Larry’s Home Oxygen for the sacrifices you make, every day and especially during this pandemic. Your dedication, commitment and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration.”
Larry’s Home Oxygen is joined in the effort by Curttright Honda, Downtown Threads, Enid Floral, Enid Super Lube, Jacksons of Enid, McAlister’s, Merrifield’s, Lippard Auctioneers, Mugshot Photography, Northcutt Toyota, Proof Wine and Spirits, Stevens Ford, The Uniform Shop and Denny Price Family YMCA. Any business wishing to join should call Kirkhart at Larry’s Home Oxygen, (580) 233-5556.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.