ENID, Okla. — Sen. James Lankford visited Enid Rotary Club on Monday at Stride Bank Center, giving updates on the debt ceiling talks, the border situation and other topics he has been working on in Washington, D.C.
Lankford said President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are meeting daily after having not met with one another’s teams for nearly 100 days. He said June 1 is what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had suggested could be the date that the nation’s debt would default, but that it is not a hard date that would result in a default. He said the nation’s debt ceiling is $31.4 trillion, or more than every American’s salary for a year combined.
Lankford said the debt ceiling is in place because it allows Congress to talk about debt when the limit is approached.
“This is going to be literally decades of changing the trajectory we have built into the system overspending year after year after year,” Lankford said. “Our overspending now in D.C. is a trillion dollars a year ... not total spending, but in overspending. So it’s a logical thing to say, ‘OK, we’re headed in the wrong direction, let’s talk about it.’”
He said when Nancy Pelosi was House speaker, she wouldn’t increase the debt ceiling unless President Donald Trump also increased spending. He said McCarthy is doing the opposite due to the more than $1 trillion in overspending.
“Now, we do need to do national defense,” Lankford said. “We do need to do border security. There are key things we need to do. We’ve got to do infrastructure, we’ve got to do those things. But if you spend money on things that are not our priorities, then we’re not able to spend money on things that are our priorities and to be able to bring us back to the balance.”
He said with Biden’s administration meeting with McCarthy’s team, there is some progress being made in those talks.
“They are now meeting and their staffs are meeting every single day and have been for the last two weeks. That’s progress. Everyone knows we’ve got to be able to increase the debt ceiling. We’re not going to have a default as the United States economy,” Lankford said. “We’re not going to do that, but we also are suffering real economic consequences right now. So we can’t just say there’s a problem if we default. There’s a problem now. So we’ve got to be able to deal with the current issues and try to change the trajectory so that ongoing dialogue is happening consistently and they’re talking through some basic things. What do we need to do to change the structure of our budget? What do we need to do to change how we do our budgeting process?”
Border security
Lankford is the ranking member of the Border Management Subcommittee with the Department of Homeland Security. He said Title 42, which recently expired, was an initiative to turn people requesting asylum away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was known that it was an expiring authority, and that the Biden administration knew more than two years ahead of time it would expire, with nothing concrete to take its place.
Lankford said one of the top priorities concerning the border is redefining what asylum means, which internationally carries the same weight as those with refugee status.
“They go through a vetting process and they get redistributed all around the world. And we will bring in 50,000 to 100,000 — depending on the year — of refugees into the United States as other countries are doing the same thing,” Lankford said. “The difference is for asylum, how the Biden team is defining asylum, is that they’re actually allowing people to cross the border have a very low threshold for asylum. Literally, if you cross the border illegally, come to a Border Patrol agent and say, ‘I have fear in my country,’ that meets the initial threshold for the screening.”
He gave an example of someone crossing the border and being able to select the city they desired to have their asylum hearing in, although there could potentially be as long as a 10-year waiting list for the next available asylum hearing in that city due to the backlog.
“According to the law, they have the burden of proof. If they are coming to request asylum they need to they for that, they’re not doing that at this point. The second thing is we’ve got to have whoever got here most recently is first up for the next hearing, if you’re allowed to stay here in 10 years, it just incentivize more people to be able to come,” he said. “But if you find out you go through the actual hearing on it and then find out that most people actually don’t qualify for asylum, then you’re actually pushed back out. It slows people down from coming. And the third thing is what most countries do is if you have not requested asylum in the countries you transited through before you got here, you do not qualify.”
Energy
Lankford said energy is a large priority for him as Oklahoma has one of the most diverse energy portfolios in the country. He said a current issue deals with permitting, which make advancing energy into the future more difficult.
“But we have a major problem and it’s permitting, if we can’t permit new energy projects, we can’t advance our energy future,” Lankford said. “Now, I am energy neutral. I think we’re going to use oil and gas for a very, very long time. And by the way, I’m not the only one that thinks that if you read the actual energy information documents that come out of the Biden administration just three months ago, the Biden administration, Energy Information Agency, the official agency pulling the documents together for the Biden team, says that we will need as much oil and gas in 2050 as we do today while they keep talking about that we’re going to get rid of fossil fuels.”
Jan. 6 incident
Lankford said he has heard a lot of revisionist takes on the Jan. 6, 2021, incident that resulted in protesters storming the U.S. Capitol building and resulting in injuries and deaths to multiple people. He said there wasn’t an effort to stop the certification of Biden, but what was asked for was a delay in the count to get some unanswered questions answered. He said the date of Jan. 20 to inaugurate a new president is in the Constitution, and there wasn’t a constitutional way it could be blocked.
He said the way the situation was handled wasn’t representative of what America should be.
“Some of the people coming in that I talked to have said, hey, they just thought they were protesting and some of them actually said to me, ‘I was surprised we got in the building’ and some of them have said they didn’t mean to violate the law. ‘I was just all caught up in the moment.’ The other folks were there literally attacking police officers, literally beating them with flag poles, shooting bear spray in the law enforcement officers’ faces,” Lankford said. “They were not there to peacefully protest. The vast majority of folks were just angry about what they felt in the election. There were a handful of folks that were there for criminal intent. Those folks push others to be able to go beyond what their common sense would have normally told them.”
