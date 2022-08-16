ENID, Okla. — Sen. James Lankford visited with members of the Enid First Team on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at The Hideaway.
Lankford, R-Okla., has been making the rounds to Oklahoma towns this month, having visited Guymon, Laverne, Woodward, Alva and then Enid. He said August is the month he makes such trips each year.
Lankford said he tries to get out as much as he can and just listen to issues that are brought up. He said it is a good opportunity to create a working list of issues that can then be tackled after he hears of them.
Lankford said many of the issues he has heard revolve around questions in the agriculture industry, fuel prices and inflation.
"Lots of folks have concerns about energy prices, obviously, both natural gas and gasoline and diesel," Lankford said. "That's a big issue with everybody. Where inflation's going is a big concern for everybody, rightfully so.
"Everybody in western Oklahoma is concerned with the drought and what it means long term, what it means to ag prices and foraging for cattle. Even as well as for wheat and what's happening."
Lankford said he also hears from a lot of companies that have issues with an individual grant or regulations. The grant or regulation might present an issue new to him, but presents an opportunity to address the issue.
"It gives us an opportunity to go chase it," Lankford said. "Ag producers, especially, are dealing with the USDA right now. They're just putting lots of rules out, and our ag producers think, 'Well, why is that rule even there? How does that help us protect our food supply?' So we're going back with a working list of issues."
He said a lot of people have mentioned the high amount of foreign land ownership in Oklahoma, especially related to the cultivation of marijuana. He said people are concerned with what it is doing to ag prices, and the purchase of land has been burdened by the issue.
"There are a number of places people are saying that there is a walled in, gated in location with people with ARs standing out front shooing everyone away," Lankford said. "There's a real concern, because in many of these locations, no one speaks English, and people are trying to figure out who they are and what's actually going on."
Lankford said Oklahoma has the highest amount of land that is foreign owned of any state in the country.
"When marijuana got legalized in our state, foreign entities started rushing in. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has been very clear, these are transnational criminal organizations coming from Mexico, partnering with Chinese entities to be able to purchase and distribute, and to be able to get labor coming in to be able to work these different grow operations," Lankford said.
"We have 8,000 grow operations in our state. We need a fraction of that to actually meet the demand in our state for for legal marijuana. The vast majority of the marijuana that's grown in our state is not for legal distribution."
He said when he is out and about speaking with people, it's really developing a to-do list of specific issues he wants to work on. He said they have already started what they need to do to address issues.
One issue is the fires in Northwest Oklahoma in areas that have a lot of cedar trees. He said they are a tinder box for a lot of the fires. He said when people don't manage their land, they are basically creating a fire hazard for everyone else. He said he is looking at ways to better combat these fires, such as the eradication of the trees, both at the state and federal level, to try to bring down the risk of such fires.
Lankford's current term ends in January, and he is up for reelection in November. He said the campaign has gone well for him and he is grateful for being well received. He said he treats campaigns differently, and that it is about trying to stay out and stay active.
"I treat the campaigns a little different. Campaigns to me are job interviews, that's all it is," Lankford said. "It's just a really long job interview. People will catch me, at a restaurant or wherever, and they will ask me some questions. And they're really making a decision: 'Will I support you or not? Am I going to hire you for this job or not based on whatever that question may be.'"
He said another issue that a lot of people have brought up is the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Donald Trump.
He said it is a really unprecedented situation that has created more questions than answers.
"If there's documents the National Archives are going with, why can't the lawyers of the National Archives and the Trump lawyers get together and work this out, why do they need a search warrant to do it?" Lankford said. "So it's a great question. We haven't gotten an answer on that yet, but I'm trying to get an answer from the National Archives: 'Why do you need that right now?'"
