Lane closures at the intersection of Cleveland and Garriott are scheduled to begin Thursday as contractors do work associated with The District retail development.
According the city of Enid, the closures will be:
• Northbound outside lane of Cleveland between Indian Drive and Garriott.
• Eastbound outside lane of Garriott between Cleveland and Hayes.
Contractors will construct new approaches and curbs associated with the new development. The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.
