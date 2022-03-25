The southbound outside lane at the intersection of Garriott and Grand will be closed starting Monday, March 28.
According to the city of Enid, the closure will allow workers to install a new water main. The closure is expected to last one day.
Homegoing services are 2:00 pm Monday, March 28, 2022, Stittsworth Memory Chapel, Pastor Edwin Rollins officiating. Military honors by United States Air Force Silver Talon Honor Guard. Under the guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.