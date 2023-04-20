ENID, Okla. — Trash pickup around the city of Enid will continue as normal for residents following a brush fire at the landfill Wednesday, April 20, 2023, according to the city of Enid.
The landfill will remain closed to the public, temporarily, due to the brush fire, which sparked around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and was monitored overnight, according to a city of Enid press release.
The release states Enid Fire Department is controlling the fire situation and coordinating with Garfield County, Solid Waste and Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management.
Normal operations at the landfill are expected to commence this afternoon, the release states, and the Solid Waste Department said Thursday morning that trash pick-up still is running and personnel are making areas at the landfill for the trash to be dumped.
"Motorists should avoid the area at this time, as our main concern is the safety of the residents and landfill employees," the release states.
