PONCA CITY, Okla. — A Lamont man was hospitalized with injuries suffered in a single-vehicle accident Thursday in Ponca City.
Bryan Dowell, 31, was admitted to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa in good condition with head and neck injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:09 p.m. at Prospect and L.A. Cann in Ponca City.
According to the OHP report, Dowell was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro north on L.A. Cann when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. He lost control and went off the road to the right, hitting a concrete cylinder. The vehicle then rolled end-over-end three times, coming to rest in some trees. Dowell was ejected during the rolling, according to the report.
The report lists the cause of the accident as “unsafe speed and improper passing” and Dowell’s condition at the time as “intoxicated.” Seat belts were not in use.
