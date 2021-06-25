Lahoma residents will celebrate the Fourth of July early this year on Saturday.
The celebration will begin about 1 p.m. as a block party atmosphere at the community park. Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Bloodmobile will be on hand to accept donations.
Cimarron Public Schools Booster Club will do face painting, and a dunk tank will be set up with a chance to dunk the school superintendent and possibly a town official. There also will be a wet bounce house/obstacle course.
Food vendors, including 1921 Concessions of Enid, Vanessa’s of Ringwood and Sugar Lips Shaved Ice from Pond Creek, will be available. Organizers said they will welcome other vendors or food trucks as well.
Fireworks will be at dark, with a street dance on Main Street following.
For information, call Lahoma Mayor Lila Logan Jansonius at (580) 278-0446.
