Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Gusty winds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 99F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.