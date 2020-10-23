Lahoma residents will vote on two propositions Nov. 3.
The first asks voters to make the town treasurer position an appointed position, rather than elected.
If approved, the mayor would make the appointment with approval of the town board. The change would become effective at the end of the current treasurer's term.
The second proposition asks voters to approve a half-cent excise tax. If approved, the tax would be effective Dec. 1 and would raise money to be used for "improvement, maintenance repair and furnishing of town buildings, structures, and facilities."
