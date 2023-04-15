ENID, Okla. — The Dust Bowl years of the 1930s in Oklahoma were defined by lack of rainfall, high temperatures and strong winds lasting almost a decade. Is it going to be that bad again?
This is the question farmers are asking as they experience the worst drought of their lifetimes.
“I’ve never seen weather like this in my life,” said Tom Seng, who farms north of Enid.
Mike Streck repeated many of the same words.
“We’re not the only ones who think it might be the worst drought since the Dust Bowl,” said Streck, who also farms north of town.
The two expressed their concerns as they took a lunch break Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Midway station 12 miles north of Enid on U.S. 81.
Seng said there was a 30-day period in June and July in 2022 when it was the warmest and driest in history.
“I don’t know if we can expect it to get better,” he said.
There has been less than one-quarter inch of rain in the last 46 days and only 18-21 inches in the last 365 days.
This amount includes the large spring rains in 2022 with much less rain since the summer of 2022, according to the Mesonet, an Oklahoma weather-recording network based in Norman.
Newt Roberts farms cattle and wheat in Garfield and Grant counties.
“This is the worst drought I’ve seen since I started farming,” he said.
Roberts is grazing some of his cattle on wheat and had to get an appraisal and permission from his crop insurance.
When there is a loss, insurance companies will have to determine how much they can give you later if you graze cattle on the wheat pasture this late in the season, he said.
“We just don’t have enough grass,” Roberts said. “Then, there is the cost of fertilizer and feed, and they are higher than I’ve ever paid. We always have to try and make it another year.”
Johnny Streck, manager at Farmers Grain, said the next couple of weeks will determine what happens to the harvest.
“The wheat is pretty short and in its last stages. It is not going to produce seeds without some rain and nutrients,” he said.
Streck said the green wheat actually can burn because it is so dry underneath.
Seng also shared his thoughts about his cattle herd.
“If we can’t feed them, we can’t keep them,” he said.
Seng retired from teaching after 33 years and now spends his time with his cattle.
“If you sell them all then you lose the good genetics of quality cattle,” he said.
Seng said he has quality cows that are healthier and larger and bring more money per pound. He said he can’t replace them with cows he buys at the sale barns.
“It has taken 30 years to get here, and we can’t start over, and most won’t because the average age of the ranchers is 60,” Seng said.
Josh Barr, parts manager of FW Zaloudek in Kremlin, said farmers are not spending money.
“They come in and buy parts, but no one is going to buy that new bailer we have sitting on our lot. There is no grass to bail,” he said.
Rainfall could go a ways to making things better.
“We just need a couple of good rains to make it another year. Wheat is really a resilient plant,” Seng said.
Glen Thorpe, manager of Farmers Grain in Hillsdale, said farmers are stressed and worried at this point.
“I don’t see many of the kids following their families into agriculture. It takes lots of land to make it these days,” he said.
He said having both inflation and drought is making it more difficult.
“We’re going to have to wait and see what God’s plan is. These farmers are good people and they are used to living on faith,” Thorpe said.
