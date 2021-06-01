KREMLIN, Okla. — — Kremlin woman was hospitalized after the ATV she was operating rolled and crashed Saturday afternoon in Kremlin, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
Donna Morris, 67, was driving a 1995 Suzuki all-terrain vehicle on F Avenue when she attempted a turn onto 5th too soon and ran over culvert, which caused the vehicle to roll a quarter turn, an OHP report states. Morris was thrown from the vehicle and landed in a ditch approximately 6 feet from the wreck, according to the report.
She was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with whole-body injuries, according to OHP.
The report states the condition of the driver was “odor of alcohol” and the cause of the collision was “driving while under the influence of alcohol.”
