KREMLIN, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting a Kremlin man died Oct. 1 after being injured in an accident Sept. 30.
OHP sent out a report Wednesday, Oct. 13, that said Jerry Lee Bowen, 85, died Oct. 1 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. His cause of death still is under investigation.
Bowen was involved in a single-vehicle accident at 2:09 p.m. Sept. 30 on Keowee Road near the intersection with Oakwood, about 4.5 miles west of Kremlin.
According to an OHP report, Bowen was driving at 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Keowee Road when he went off the road to the left and went up on the guard rail. The vehicle then came to rest on its driver's side in a creek. The report states Bowen may have had a medical condition that caused the accident.
He suffered a non-incapacitating internal trunk injury, according to the report, and was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, then transported to OU Medical.
Seat belts were in use, according to the report.
