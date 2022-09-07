ENID, Okla. — The Garfield County Fair is underway with entries having been brought in and those involved readying for various contests and activities.
With the fair having seen a drop in attendance during the past few years, members of the Kremlin Home Culture group have taken up efforts to try and promote the fair in order to increase attendance and entries.
Joyce Fales, who has been involved with Kremlin Home Culture for 15 years, said she taught at Kremlin for 35 years and went there to have kids create entries in order to help promote this year’s fair.
“I went up to Kremlin and did art projects with every class. So I entered a project for every child because I want to build the fair,” Fales said. “What is a good way to build the fair? Get kids entries. Then moms and dads have to come; grandmas and grandpas have to come; aunts and uncles have to come ... because kids can say, ‘I’ve got an entry at the fair, come see it.’”
Fales said the goal is to try and build a better fair, with this year being the first year to work with school kids making entries for the fair.
She said she had thought of ways for a few years to create more entries, and worked on different art projects with each grade at Kremlin.
“Just within probably the last five years I’ve seen the fair slowly dwindle down to where it’s not much of a fair,” Fales said. “So I wanted to make it a better fair.
“I made a message to each kid letting the parents know that they have projects entered. To remember to tell grandma and grandpa, aunts and uncles ... even if we just get them in here, it will be something for them to see.”
Beverly Buller, who has been a member of Kremlin Home Culture since 1992, was busy Wednesday setting up displays that promoted reading and sewing. She said she has been involved in promoting child literacy for a number of years.
“I used to be literacy chairman, and I can’t get away from reading,” Buller said. “I think kids still need to read, and adults, too. I think we still need the books.”
She had a display showing what can be achieved through sewing and wanted to showcase that anybody can do it if they took the time to try. She said getting kids involved can help them learn valuable skills.
She said kids can learn something by seeing such a display, and that one can learn to do anything by getting involved. She has been coming to the Garfield County Fair for many years, and said being creative is her favorite part of being involved.
“Just creating,” Buller said. “I just like to create and show people what they can do.”
Fales said a long time ago there were 60 home culture groups. They are now down to five or six. She said if there are more entries for kids, it means more people can become involved in the fair.
“Just look at this pile,” Fales said, pointing to stacks of art projects. “If every one of the kids just had mom and dad come, that’s a lot of people people coming through. We’re trying hard to promote, and we’re working on ideas for next year.”
The Garfield County Fair, held at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Perdue, will be open for the public to view Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be a chocolate dessert contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, swine, sheep and goat judging at 8 a.m. Friday and a pie baking contest at 10 a.m. Friday. There will be heifer and steer judging at 8 a.m. Saturday, horse show at 9 a.m. Saturday and the “Best of Wheat” bread baking contest at 1 p.m. Saturday. The premium show sale takes place on Monday.
