The 31st annual KHS Trivia Challenge is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 7, at Kremlin-Hillsdale School, with proceeds benefiting KHS National Honor Society and KHS Academic Bowl teams.
Adults compete in the challenge for the title “Champions of Trivia.” Teams must be of four people, with all members 21 years of age or older. Teams must have a team name, and registration cost is $80.
Teams can send the registration fee, team name, contact person and phone number to KHS Trivia Challenge 2020, PO Box 198, Kremlin, OK 73753, or call Roger Gossen at (580) 747-0425 or (580) 874-3070. The registration fee may also be paid at entrance to the event.
Social distancing will be practiced, but masks are optional at the event.
Student members of KHS National Honor Society and Academic Bowl will write the questions and serve as moderators, judges, scorekeepers and timers.
