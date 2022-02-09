top story Kremlin-Hillsdale FFA sets fundraiser Enid News & Eagle Feb 9, 2022 37 min ago Kremlin-Hillsdale FFA will have its labor auction and calf fry at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.The event will be in the high school gym. Also on the menu will be chicken chunks. Proceeds will go toward FFA activities. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kremlin-hillsdale Ffa Calf Commerce Fry Auction Fundraiser Chunk Ffa Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries CARLSON, Norma Jan 4, 1931 - Feb 4, 2022 REGIER, Verna May 5, 1929 - Feb 6, 2022 ESTES, William "Bill" Oct 27, 1926 - Feb 4, 2022 Johnson, Lubertha TOWNSEND (PATTON), Sharon Mar 13, 1937 - Dec 10, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStitt wants state's 'best and brightest' teachers to make $100,000Former EPD sergeant faces sexual battery chargeHoltzclaw denied parole for 1 of 18 sex-crime countsBill would provide state funds for students in private schoolsChisholm runoff set after narrow second-place raceConfidence in the local economy spurs revenue, city manager saysIntegris to host hiring event FridayWakita man charged with 2nd-degree rapeEPD arrest man on complaint of forcible oral sodomy2 Enid men injured in utility vehicle accident Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.