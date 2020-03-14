The Knights of Columbus have postponed a barbecue dinner that was scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
A KOC spokesman said the event is canceled until further notice.
By Bruce Campbell
Staff Writer
ENID - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Seth Phillips, 30, of Enid are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
SMITHVILLE - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Laird Barnard, 91, of Smithville, TN. are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
BENTONVILLE - Celebration of life for Marvin Sears will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope United Methodist Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is today 5-7 p.m. at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.