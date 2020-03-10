Enid Knights of Columbus will host its 18th annual barbecue dinner, 5-8 p.m. March 14 at the Knights of Columbus building, 1610 W. Willow.
The dinner includes all-you-can-eat dine-in, or single-meal carry-out, barbecue pork and beef, cole slaw and beans. Tickets are $9 for adults and $4 for children.
Proceeds from the dinner go to charitable organizations, including 4RKids Foundation, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Our Daily Bread, YWCA of Enid, school projects and programs for the developmentally delayed.
Tickets can be purchased from any Knights of Columbus member or at the door the evening of the event.
For more information, call Al Patocka at (580) 554-4416.
