Enid Kiwanis Club is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to participate in the Partners in the Park program.
The program is an agreement and partnership between Enid Kiwanis Club and the participating nonprofit organization. The organization agrees to cover the entire Kiwanis ride operation schedule, which includes the Kiwanis train, Ferris wheel, carousel and toddler airplane/car rides, and the Kiwanis Club will provide the necessary orientation, training and support for the nonprofit organization. The participating organization will receive 25% of the ticket proceeds for the weekend they partner.
Other requirements are:
• Organization must have a primary emphasis on youth.
• Organization must be based in Enid or within a 30-mile radius.
• Organization must be sponsored by an Enid Kiwanis member.
• Organization must agree to cover the entire Kiwanis ride operation schedule for the weekend they partner.
• Organization must provide a signed release for every person participating on the shift before the start of the shift. Participants 18 and under require parent or legal guardian’s signature on the release.
• All participants must show up 30 minutes before the start of their planned shift for training and operational setup by their Kiwanis member sponsor if they intend to operate the carousel or any other ride. Participants who plan to handle the ticket sales must show up 15 minutes before their planned shift.
For more information or to enlist your nonprofit organization as a partner, contact the Enid Kiwanis Club at enidkiwanis@live.com for an application.
