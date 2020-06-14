Kitten season inundates animal shelters, foster families to limit

Spring marks the beginning of “kitten season,” a time of year when thousands of homeless kittens inundate animal shelters and stretch foster families to their limits.
Kitten season, otherwise known as feline breeding season, takes place during warm months, but varies across the country, and many shelters experience the bulk of their cat and kitten intake during this time.
It was June 5 when fosterer Maryanne Schaeffer was contacted by Amber French about seven kittens needing help immediately.
French, part of Friends of Enid Animals, a Facebook group that works to pair adoptable animals with homes in the area, or with no-kill shelters or direct adoptions through a nationwide network of animal rescue groups, asked Schaeffer to care for the kittens, which were found dumped in a plastic bag.
Schaeffer said the kittens were about 3 weeks to a month old. She said she was contacted by Ginny Shipley, a volunteer and foster for Furever Friends.
“It’s unacceptable for anyone to do something like that to any breathing thing,” Schaeffer said. “They could have just surrendered them to (Enid) animal control,” Shipley added.
The women asked that pet owners take responsibility to have their pets spayed or neutered to keep Enid’s pet population down.
“People are abandoning all their animals. It’s dogs and cats,” Schaeffer said. “There’s a lot of places they can call.”
“Just don’t throw them away,” Shipley said. “First of all, please get your animals spayed and neutered because that eliminates all the unwanted litters. If you have group of animals, or an animal that needs to be surrendered or another place to live, contact the local rescues.”
Meows Inc. founder Rhema Abercrombie urged those who want to help to reach out to local rescues and nonprofits.
“If anybody wants to help, all of the rescues could use donations,” she said. “SPCA, FurEver Friends and Meows Inc. are all overloaded this time of year with babies and without the help of donors we are doing it solely based on our income — and it just doesn’t stretch far enough.
“Meows Incorporated needs donations to The Cat Clinic and I’m sure SPCA and FurEver Friends would love any financial help. We can’t do this alone.”
Enid Animal Welfare posted to its Adopt-A-Pet Enid Facebook page Friday it had reached its capacity to take in any more cats. The cats it did have were being held until they were available for adoption. The post encouraged those missing a cat to check the shelter.
