ENID, Okla. — Brent Kisling, who has led state and local economic development efforts for more than 20 years, has formed a new consulting company to continue work in those areas.
NexTo, using the slogan “Helping Others Grow,” will be led by Kisling, who will continue to live in Enid. NexTo will partner with Retail Attractions, an Oklahoma business development consulting firm formed 16 years ago by Rickey Hayes. Retail Attractions and Hayes were heavily involved in development of the Academy Sports shopping area in Enid and redevelopment of a former Homeland grocery store at Oakwood and Garriott into a T.J. Maxx and other retailers. Both of those Enid projects occurred while Kisling was executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance from 2009 through 2018.
“Retail in general has changed over the last couple of years,” Kisling said. “It’s more about quality of life now. People want places to hang out, to purchase things locally, to have an experience when they go out shopping.”
Kisling was named executive director of Oklahoma Department of Commerce by Gov. Kevin Stitt and served from January 2019 until resigning two months ago. In addition to helping navigate the state’s reaction to the COVID pandemic, Kisling cited as accomplishments Oklahoma having the fourth fastest growing GDP in the nation and the 10th fastest growing population.
At NexTo, Kisling said he wants plans to “continue to work directly with companies that are planning to move to Oklahoma or growing here and help them put together their financing package, help negotiate incentive packages and site development work.”
Retail Attractions was founded in 2007 by Hayes to assist cities and other government units trying to recruit new retail stores.
“Rickey Hayes has helped over 500 communities in 39 states to develop millions of square feet of retail development, and I believe there are still others who need our help,” Kisling said. “I am proud to now be a part of the team.”
NexTo derived its name from a desire to work alongside partners: next to communities, next to businesses and next to people.
Kisling noted the growth of “pocket development” or neighborhood commercial developments as a trend, rather than almost all businesses being located along a retail corridor. Such developments benefit from being “closer to the neighborhood, walkability between retail outlets … having something mixed use” such as restaurants alongside shopping.
“Enid figured that out way early,” Kisling said. He gave as an example the Stonebridge development near Cleveland and Chestnut, where larger and smaller retailers are mixed with professional offices, single-family homes and an apartment complex in a large planned development.
In addition to his role with NexTo and Retail Attractions, Kisling has been named a partner with Magellan Executive Partners, an organization of consultants led by former Enid resident and former Ditch Witch CEO David Woods.
“Partnering with David and the group he has assembled to help grow companies and leaders aligns perfectly with my passion,” Kisling said.
Prior to his work with ERDA and the State Department of Commerce, Kisling had served eight years as a rural development specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and six years as a field director on the staff of then-U.S. Sen. James Inhofe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.