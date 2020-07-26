Kiowas seeking to impeach chairman over handling of COVID-19 funds

The Kiowa Tribe chairman is facing impeachment over his handling of coronavirus relief funds by the tribe’s seven-member legislative branch.
The mishandling of the money, distributed by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is one of five “constitutional violations” the tribe’s chairman, Matthew Komalty, will be facing. The public hearing is set to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the tribal headquarters in Carnegie.
In addition to the CARES Act funding expenditures, Komalty is charged with wrongful termination of Kiowa gaming employees, failing to go through the proper process on the annual tribal audit, failing to ensure the tribe’s treasurer was properly bonded, salary increases given without approval, and wrongful and unapproved appointment of an executive director, said Angela McCarthy, speaker of the tribe’s legislature.
“We have to only find him impeachable on one of the charges ... and our basic stance is that we’re doing (this) on behalf of the people, protecting our people,” McCarthy said. “We’re their voice, and this is one of their only recourses.”
The Kiowa Constitution outlines that impeachment requires a unanimous vote by all seven legislators. If there’s a unanimous vote, Komalty’s impeachment and removal from office is effective immediately. Vice Chairman Rhonda Ahhaitty would replace Komalty for the duration of the four-year term and would be responsible for selecting the vice chairman.
The seven tribal legislators unanimously approved proceeding with Komalty’s impeachment on June 23.
At the same time, Komalty is looking at a potential recall election. The recall petition was launched June 20. The tribe’s members need to collect 1,511 signatures by Sept. 23 to force the recall election. There are approximately 14,100 total enrolled members of the Kiowa Tribe, according to Freida Satepeahtaw, director of the tribe’s COVID-19 response program.
“There is no basis for any of these charges,” Komalty told Gaylord News.
If Komalty is impeached, all funds from the CARES Act spending would be temporarily halted until it can be voted on by the Kiowa Indian Council. Komalty said this would “place all tribal members in jeopardy” and delay distribution of financial assistance to members for months.
“When I took office, my two priorities were to take care of our school children and take care of our elders,” Komalty said.
McCarthy said this is not the first time impeachment of Komalty has been discussed within the Kiowa Tribe legislature since Komalty was elected in 2017.
However, this is the first time it has been put through the beginning stages of the process.
Komalty’s possible impeachment and recall from office marks 10 years of turmoil in tribal leadership. The Bureau of Indian Affairs had refused to recognize the results of Kiowa tribal elections until Komalty’s election in 2017. The BIA intervened in the tribe’s 2015 election after “four years of broken government” within the tribe, a move the tribe fought.
Kiowa elder J.T. Goombi, however, questions Komalty’s transparency on allocating the CARES Act money.
“Did he (Komalty) get out here and say, ‘Here, we got money and here’s what we plan to do with it?’ That’s not there. So that’s become a big problem. It wasn’t until he (Komalty) got his impeachment charges, and his recall charges, that he started publicizing the things that he was going to do and try to do’?” Goombi asked.
Gaylord News is a reporting project of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.