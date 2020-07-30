KINGFISHER — Oklahoma Department of Libraries awarded a $1,000 grant to Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher to help the museum purchase personal protective equipment and supplies to keep staff and visitors safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chisholm Trail Museum is one of 64 institutions to receive a grant from ODL courtesy of the federal CARES Act and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. A total of $60,000 was distributed by ODL to address the COVID-19 concerns of public libraries, tribal libraries, tribal cultural centers, museums and historic sites in the state.
Museum Director Jason Harris said the funding will be used to provide additional cleaning materials to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines, purchase personal protective equipment for staff, help the museum convert to touchless restroom equipment and provide a sanitation station.
“It looks like we may be dealing with this virus for some time, so it’s very important that we follow CDC guidelines as we remain open to the public,” Harris said. “This grant will provide supplies we need to help reduce risk of exposure for our employees and customers as we all continue to learn more about COVID-19 and its health risks.”
The museum, located at 605 Zellers, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, occupancy is limited. The museum asks visitors practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from staff and visitors who are not in your party. Oklahoma Historical Society currently requires face masks in all public areas of its museums, sites and affiliates, including Chisholm Trail Museum.
The PPE grant is the first of two that will be available from ODL, with funding from IMLS and the CARES Act. The grants were designed to help the state’s important cultural institutions address two impacts of COVID-19: public health concerns and the need to breach the digital divide and improve digital inclusion to better serve the public.
For more information about Chisholm Trail Museum, call (405) 375-5176 or visit www.ctokmuseum.org.
