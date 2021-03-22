KINGFISHER, Okla. — A Kingfisher man was convicted of second-degree murder last week in the 2019 death of his girlfriend.
A Kingfisher County jury on Thursday found Steven Stricker guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Barbara Baber after finding him not guilty of first-degree murder. The jury deliberated about four hours.
The jury set punishment at life in prison. Judge Paul Woodward presided over the case.
Before the murder verdict, Stricker on Tuesday pleaded guilty a second charge against him, desecration of a human corpse. He received a seven-year sentence to run consecutive with the murder sentence.
Kingfisher County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of first-degree murder and desecration of a corpse against Stricker in April 2019.
Baber was reported missing on April 4 by her sister, who last spoke to Baber by phone on April 2. On April 5, Kingfisher Police Department requested Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assist with the investigation into Baber's disappearance. Agents searched the home Baber and Stricker shared and found enough evidence to take Stricker into custody.
While in custody, Stricker admitted Baber was dead and he had dismembered and then burned her body, according to court documents. He also admitted to placing the burned remains in the trash.
Agents from the Crime Scene Unit, along with an anthropologist from the Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner and officers from the Kingfisher police, collected evidence at the home that was consistent with human remains. A search of their property, adjacent property and the local landfill also took place.
Online court records show Stricker was charged twice in July 2011 with counts of domestic abuse. Records do not indicate the identity of the victim or the victims in the case. Stricker pleaded guilty in September 2011 in both cases, receiving a suspended sentence. Records show the sentence was revoked in 2012 and Stricker was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
