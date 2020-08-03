HENNESSEY, Okla. — A utility vehicle roll-over accident early Sunday morning in Kingfisher County injured a Hennessey man, but left the driver and three other passengers uninjured.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Ashton Michael Rapp, 21, of Hennessey, was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger UTV eastbound on County Road 640, about a mile east of Hennessey, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
With him were passengers Javier Eduard Guevara, 21, of Hennessey; Wesley Grant Hardin, 21, of Hennessey; Jaylen Anthony Goff, 21, of Hennessey; and Layne Madison Stover, 20, of Purcell.
According to the OHP report, Rapp attempted a hard left turn, causing the vehicle to roll one-quarter time, coming to rest on the passenger side.
Guevara was transported by Life EMS to Mercy Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition for arm injuries. Rapp and the three other passengers were not injured, according to the report.
The report lists Rapp's condition as "apparently normal," and the cause of the collision as "unsafe speed for curve or turn."
None of the vehicle occupants were wearing helmets, according to the report.
