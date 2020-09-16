ENID, Okla. — Design work on the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Project is nearing completion, project leaders told Enid city commissioners Tuesday.
Garver Engineering, the pipeline’s design firm, submitted 60% design for all its projects on Sept. 1, as according to schedule, firm representative Michael Graves said during Tuesday’s study session.
Completed environmental assessments, including biological, cultural resource and hazardous materials studies, were sent to the EPA on Wednesday and are expected to be approved by Nov. 10 through the National Environmental Policy Act’s Finding of No Significant Impact process.
The draft environmental assessment is 98% complete, Graves said, because the public comment period that began Aug. 28 will end Sept. 27.
Garney Construction, the project’s construction manager at-risk, now is preparing the project’s guaranteed maximum price, which Enid City Commission is expected to accept in November. City Director of Engineering Chris Gdanski said the city of Enid will then close on the $44.4 million loan from Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
Graves said easement acquisition is complete for all private, non-bridge parcels. All 228 land easement acquisition offer packets have been delivered, and 207 have been accepted. Two more are in right of way, while 14 are in bridge team support.
“The ball is officially out of our court,” Graves said Tuesday.
Early procurement packages will be finalized this month and will be advertised beginning Sept. 28. Bids are targeted to open Oct. 28 until Garney awards packages from December to February.
Garney’s construction on the 70-mile pipeline is set to begin in March, after almost two years of pre-construction. The project is budgeted for an overall $315 million.
