Phillips University Legacy Foundation has named the Rev. Angela Kaufman to be its next executive director.
Kaufman joined the foundation team at the end of November.
“Rev. Kaufman brings an exciting mix of both vision and proven expertise to lead this critically important work for this next chapter in the foundation’s development," said the Rev. Mark Pumphrey, search committee chair and board member. “Our team was universally impressed and inspired in our interactions with Angela as we shared our mission of providing scholarships and leadership development to deserving students. This is a most exciting time in the life of the foundation.”
Kaufman expressed her thanks to board for the vote of confidence.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve at the intersections of church and campus at a time when higher education has never been more important and yet never faced with more challenges ranging from PULF access and affordability to student wellness and health," she said. “The foundation has a long history of supporting students with transformative opportunities for scholarships, learning, and community. I’m grateful to come on board as we are poised to continue and grow those opportunities for students from across our diverse Disciples-related educational institutions.”
Kaufman most recently served as minister to the university and director of church relations at Texas Christian University. Prior to that, she served as director of spiritual life at DePaul University in Chicago. While working at the crossroads of higher education and religious life for over 20 years, Kaufman has mobilized resources for student leadership, spiritual development, interfaith engagement and social justice education. She was responsible for both the religious and spiritual life of campus communities and the universities’ relationships with local, regional and national partners.
“As a Phillips alumnus, I am excited to have Angela at the helm of the Legacy Foundation,” said Ryan DeArman, Phillips University Class of 1997 and foundation president. “During her time at Texas Christian University, she witnessed firsthand the transformative effects our legacy scholarships and a Disciples of Christ education have on future leaders. Our Legacy Scholars are destined to impact society and carry on the legacy of Phillips University. Phillips helped shape who I am, and I look forward to working alongside Angela to continue its positive impact with future generations.”
As an alumna from Disciples-related higher education twice over, Kaufman graduated from Texas Christian University with a bachelor of arts in religion and philosophy and a master's of divinity from the University of Chicago, where she was ordained by the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the Illinois-Wisconsin Region shortly after. She serves on the board of the Disciples Divinity House at the University of Chicago and volunteers locally with boards and projects addressing areas of accessible education, affordable housing and animal welfare. As a fourth-generation Disciples originally from Stillwater and raised in Richardson, Texas, she currently resides outside of Seattle in the mountains with her spouse, two children and rescue animals.
The mission of the Phillips University Legacy Foundation is to follow the tradition of Phillips University by providing scholarships and opportunities to educate and develop leaders who embody Christian values in their lives, service and work. Since its beginning, it’s provided scholarships to more than 200 undergraduate and graduate students totaling more than $2 million.
Learn more about the legacy scholars and the work of the foundation by visiting the website at www.pulf.org.
