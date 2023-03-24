BILLINGS, Okla. — A Kansas bank robbery suspect is dead after being involved in a chase and shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers Friday, March 24, 2023, east of Enid.
The pursuit ended in the area around the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. 412 in Noble County. The male suspect fled his vehicle on foot, according to OHP, and exchanged gunfire with troopers.
“The suspect is deceased. No troopers were harmed,” OHP said in a news release.
OHP was notified by Kansas Turnpike Authority on Friday afternoon that a bank robbery suspect was southbound on I-35, OHP stated. A port of entry officer saw a vehicle enter Oklahoma that matched the description of the robbery suspect’s vehicle, according to OHP. A trooper located the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect fired at troopers, who fired back.
The bank that was robbed was in Wellington, Kan., according to OHP Trooper Eric Foster, who gave a briefing at the scene. The man told people at the bank he had a bomb, so OHP’s bomb squad was called to the scene after the pursuit ended to clear the vehicle, Foster said. No explosives were found.
The incident is under investigation, according to OHP. The incident forced closure of the eastbound U.S. 412 ramp to southbound I-35 north of Perry.
