WAKITA, Okla. — A 65-year-old Kansas man died after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle near Wakita Sunday night, July 31, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jimmy Ireland, of Anthony, Kan., was driving a 2009 Victory Vision north on Oklahoma 132, about four-tenths of a mile north of Kiowa and six miles west of Wakita, when he struck a deer in the roadway just before 9 p.m., according to an OHP report.
Ireland swerved to the right and laid the motorcycle down on its right side. The motorcycle departed the roadway, overturning one and a half times in the east ditch, the report states.
According to OHP, Ireland was deceased at the scene. One passenger, 64-year-old Cynthia Ireland, also of Anthony, Kan., was transported by Eagle Med to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and admitted with trunk external, trunk internal and leg injuries in stable condition.
