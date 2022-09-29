CHEROKEE, Okla. — A Goodland, Kan., man was injured early Thursday, Sept. 29. 2022, after his motorcycle collided with a deer.
Stetson Coy Rhodes, 29, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with head and arm injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 12:42 a.m. on N2610 Road about 3.5 miles north of Cherokee.
According to the report, Rhodes was heading north on N2610 Road on a 2005 Honda motorcycle when he hit a deer and was ejected 126 feet. He was not wearing a helmet.
