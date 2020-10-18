Junior Welfare League of Enid will host its annual charity gala, “A Night of Hope,” on Dec. 5 at Stride Bank Center.
Junior Welfare League’s event, now in its 17th year, has raised more than half a million dollars through partnerships with businesses and individuals. Proceeds from the gala are given back to local nonprofits.
The funds raised during this year’s “A Night of Hope” gala will benefit senior citzens through RSVP, the financially vulnerable through Catholic Charities, and other community partners through Return Engagement and JWL’s Care to Share program.
“2020 has been a year of ups and downs, but the party must go on. This year, more than ever, our beneficiaries within the community need our financial support. COVID-19 has brought with it immense hurdles and burdens here in Garfield County, and as a League we are determined to support the community in leaps and bounds to give relief where we are able; and those funds come from Gala,” said Amanda Goodpasture, Gala marketing chair.
Gala chair Jennifer Bauman said safety precautions are being taken.
“As concerns with the spread of COVID-19 continue, please know that JWL will be taking all precautionary measures available,” she said. “We will be spacing tables and as always masks will be recommended. Please continue to support the mission or JWL through this event, our beneficiaries need us more than ever.”
Junior Welfare League is accepting sponsorship and auction donations for the event. Individual tickets are available on at the event page at https://event.gives/39125. For information, contact Bauman at eni djwlgala@gmail.com or reach out on Facebook @JWLGala, for sponsorship opportunities.
