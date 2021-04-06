Junior Welfare League of Enid has distributed funds to three community organizations and two students.
The money was raised during the December “A Night of Hope” Charity Gala, and recently was awarded to the designated beneficiaries. The event raised $111,204.
RSVP of Enid, which provides meals for senior citizens, received $10,000. RSVP Executive Director Christy Baker accepted the donation at JWL’s meeting Monday.
Patrick Raglow, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, accepted a donation of $5,000. Catholic Charities provides emergency financial assistance, case management and counseling in Oklahoma.
Kendall Conger, Return Engagement chair, accepted a donation of $31,887. All proceeds raised from Return Engagement, a consignment store, are invested back into the community to help those in need. The store is managed entirely by volunteers with several attendants working during business hours.
JWL annual awards one $1,000.00 Gentry-Neal Scholarship for Volunteerism to a high school senior who has at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA, attends a high school in Garfield County, exhibits a commitment to volunteerism and will attend an accredited college, university or technical school as a full-time student. This year, though, the Scholarship Committee decided to give two deserving young philanthropists each a $1,250 scholarship in honor of their achievements in and out of the classroom.
Gracie Holder, a senior at Chisholm High School, received one scholarship. She is deciding on the many college acceptances she has received. Her efforts in the community include helping Loaves & Fishes, Oklahoma Blood Institute, Salvation Army and tutoring fellow students.
The second scholarship recipient was Brian Higbee, a senior at Enid High School. He will attend Brigham Young University in the fall. He has spent many hours in volunteer service programs such as Loaves & Fishes, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the city of Enid’s Keep the Community Clean project.
The Junior Welfare League of Enid strives to make a positive impact in the Enid community through promoting volunteerism, education and leadership. To learn more about JWL, go online to www.jwle nid.com or look for Junior Welfare League of Enid on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.