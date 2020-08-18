JWL members fill backpacks with school supplies

Members of Junior Welfare League have filled backpacks with school supplies to be provided to students if needed.
Recently, JWL members gathered at Return Engagement to finalize preparation for their annual Care to Share project to support local students. In preparation, members reached out to Enid schools to understand what basic supplies are required. Through Return Engagement store earnings and donations, JWL is able to purchase these items and prepare backpacks to have on hand as a need is identified. Through years of partnership, school counselors have been able to reach out to the JWL Care to Share Committee to fulfill needs for school supplies, clothes, shoes and other items. Each request remains confidential and is fulfilled within 48 hours.
Junior Welfare League is a charitable organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism and improving the community through action, education and leadership. If you know of any schools or community organizations in need or if you need assistance, you can reach out to jwlcaretoshare@gmail.com.
To learn more about the Junior Welfare League of Enid go online to www.jwlenid.com.
